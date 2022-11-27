Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Elderly Pedestrian in South Chicago

Chicago police are looking to find the driver who struck an elderly person and then sped away Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:55 p.m. at the intersection of 87th Street and Commercial Avenue. According to police, an elderly person was using the crosswalk when a dark-colored Ford pick-up struck the individual.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police stated.

Police released surveillance photos of the truck, which is said to be a dark-colored, possible late model 2011-2016 Ford F-250 or F-350. The vehicle was said to have a lower trim, ladder rack, silver running bars and a a heavy-duty metal front grille protector.

Anyone with information about the driver or crash is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.,