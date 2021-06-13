Police Seek Driver of Truck Wanted for Hit-and-Run in West Garfield Park

Chicago police are seeking the driver of a truck wanted for a hit-and-run Monday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:30 p.m., a white four-door RAM truck was transporting three vehicles on a trailer and turned left onto Madison Street from Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said. While turning, the truck struck a bicyclist and fled west on Madison Street.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4521.