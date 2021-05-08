west elsdon

Police Seek Driver in West Elsdon Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen Cyclist

Police are asking the community for help finding a driver that fled after hitting a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle in West Elsdon in March.

A red Mazda 3 was being driven “recklessly” about 6:22 p.m. March 30 in the 3800 block of West 51st Street when it struck the boy, seriously injuring him, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Mazda’s windshield was damaged after the crash, police said.

Local

Pierogi Fest 1 hour ago

Pierogi Fest Returns to Indiana After 2020 Cancellation

starved rock explosion 2 hours ago

Coroner: 3 Killed in Illinois Blast Were Apparently Fishing

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west elsdon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us