Police Seek Driver in West Elsdon Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen Cyclist

Police are asking the community for help finding a driver that fled after hitting a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle in West Elsdon in March.

A red Mazda 3 was being driven “recklessly” about 6:22 p.m. March 30 in the 3800 block of West 51st Street when it struck the boy, seriously injuring him, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Mazda’s windshield was damaged after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.