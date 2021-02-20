Police Seek Driver in Fatal Round Lake Beach Hit-and-Run

Police in north suburban Round Lake Beach are searching for the driver of an SUV who is believed to a have fatally struck a man in a hit-and-run, authorities said.

At approximately 6:34 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to check on the well-being of an individual lying in a ditch along Illinois Route 83 near Fox Chase Drive, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an unresponsive man, as well as several pieces of vehicle debris. The male subject, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a black Ford Explorer from the 2011 to 2014 model years. The SUV in question would have a missing passenger side mirror and extensive front passenger side damage, officials said.

Anyone who notices a vehicle matching the description is asked to call 911.

Round Lake Beach Police Dept.

The incident remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office.