Police Searching for Missing Woman With Autism in Palos Heights

Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Palos Heights Police Department said Gwendolyn Frohlich was last seen near her home in the 12600 block of Navajo at approximately 5 p.m. At the time she was wearing a blue striped hooded jacket and red shorts over black leggings.

Frohlich, who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, was said to be riding her bicycle when she was last seen. Police say the 18-year-old is sometimes known to hide, and they urge anyone in the area to check their property or cameras.



Anyone with information is asked to call 708-448-2131.