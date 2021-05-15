Police Searching for Missing Valparaiso Woman, 4-Year-Old Daughter

Sheriff's deputies in Porter County, Indiana, were asking for the public's help to locate a Valparaiso woman and her 4-year-old daughter who were last heard from Friday evening, authorities said.

Jessica Allison, 22, and her daughter, Aislin Grace Allison, 4, talked to Jessica's husband on a video call at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica's husband, an over-the-road truck driver, was out of state at the time of the call.

Additional details weren't available late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessica or Aislin was asked to call 911 or Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170.