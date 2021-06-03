Skokie Police Department

Police Searching for Missing Evanston Boy

Police from multiple suburban departments are searching for a boy who was reported missing Thursday, officials said.

According to a tweet from the Evanston Police Department, officers are assisting Skokie police in looking for the boy, who is an Evanston resident.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

While police did not give the boy’s name in their release, they said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt that reads “Blink Fitness,” dark pants and pink shoes.

Local

Great Lakes Piping Plovers 55 mins ago

Beloved Rare Piping Plovers Suffer Setback After Predator Eats Eggs at Montrose Beach

Ring of Fire Eclipse 1 hour ago

‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Will be Partially Visible From Chicago Area Next Week

Police have dispatched a drone to the area of Dempster and McCormick in their search for the boy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

This article tagged under:

Skokie Police Departmentevanston police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us