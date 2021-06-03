Police Searching for Missing Evanston Boy

Police from multiple suburban departments are searching for a boy who was reported missing Thursday, officials said.

According to a tweet from the Evanston Police Department, officers are assisting Skokie police in looking for the boy, who is an Evanston resident.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While police did not give the boy’s name in their release, they said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt that reads “Blink Fitness,” dark pants and pink shoes.

Police have dispatched a drone to the area of Dempster and McCormick in their search for the boy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.