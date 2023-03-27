Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in the city's West Loop neighborhood that they say left a 26-year-old man dead as he was crossing the street.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Green Street and West Washington Boulevard, when the driver of a Mercedes Benz failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign.

The driver of the vehicle then struck a pedestrian crossing the street, and continued traveling eastbound police say.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the victim, who has been identified as James Thompson, 26, of Plainfield, suffered blunt force injuries to the head and neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"James was a shining light that brought joy and happiness everywhere he went," a statement from Thompson's family read. "He was driven to succeed in his professional life and did everything he could to constantly learn and accel at his job. We are devastated that our son, with an incredibly bright future ahead, was taken away by a criminal who ran a stop sign, killed our son, and drove away leaving an enormous hole in the hearts of our family and all those that loved him."

Provided by Chicago Police

Police on Sunday said the striking vehicle is a black in color, four-door, 2006-2010 Mercedes Benz sedan that is expected to be missing its passenger-side view mirror and may have some front-end damage.

Investigators with the Major Accident Investigation Unit are asking all business, buildings and residents along Washington Boulevard from Sangamon Street to Wacker Drive to review and contact them with any surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect or vehicle.

No further details were provided.