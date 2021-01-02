Located: Police Find 9-year-Old Girl Kidnapped by Family Member

Police reported to have found a 9-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a family member Friday.

Akira Flowers was kidnapped by her aunt Theresa Wright, without her mother’s permission, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Wright has refused to give Flowers back to her mother, police said.

Flowers lives in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. Prior to finding her Saturday, she was last seen Friday wearing blue jeans, white gym shoes, and a black puffy coat, according to police.

Flowers is 4 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Wright, 43, is 5-foot-1 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Police believe Flowers and Wright were traveling on CTA buses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.