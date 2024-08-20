Authorities from multiple agencies are searching Lake Barrington for a man, possibly armed, who is wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide.

The search effort has led to numerous street closures, with the Lake County Sheriff's office urging people to avoid the intersection of Route 14 and Pepper Road, along with the area of Pepper Road north of Route 14 to Kelsey Road.

According to the sheriff's office, "multiple law enforcement are searching for a possible armed subject wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide."

The suspect fled from a business in the area of Route 14 and Pepper Road, police said.

Authorities warned residents the man - a 38-year-old standing around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds -- is "reportedly armed and dangerous."

According to officials, all Barrington District 220 schools were placed in "Secure the Building & Teach" mode Tuesday afternoon, meaning a police presence outside the building necessitated that everyone inside the school remain inside, with outside access prohibited.

All students and staff at District 220 schools are safe and instruction continued as normal.

Check back for more on this developing story.