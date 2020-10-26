Marquette Park

Police Search for Vehicle Taken in Chicago With 7-Month-Old Still Inside

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Monday afternoon with a 7-month-old baby still inside, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near 71st and California, when a 30-year-old woman exited her vehicle and entered a convenience store.

There, authorities said preliminary information indicates a man took the vehicle, which had a 7-month-old infant inside, and fled northbound on California. Officers were still searching for the vehicle, the infant and the man as of 1:45 p.m.

Local

McCormick Place 5 mins ago

Pritzker: Illinois Has ‘No Current Plans' to Turn McCormick Place Into Field Hospital

coronavirus illinois 9 mins ago

Illinois Governor Says ‘COVID Storm Coming' as State Metrics Continue to Rise

No description of the vehicle was immediately released by authorities, but police later said the vehicle was a grey SUV.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Marquette Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us