Police Search for Vehicle Taken in Chicago With 7-Month-Old Still Inside

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Monday afternoon with a 7-month-old baby still inside, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near 71st and California, when a 30-year-old woman exited her vehicle and entered a convenience store.

There, authorities said preliminary information indicates a man took the vehicle, which had a 7-month-old infant inside, and fled northbound on California. Officers were still searching for the vehicle, the infant and the man as of 1:45 p.m.

No description of the vehicle was immediately released by authorities, but police later said the vehicle was a grey SUV.

