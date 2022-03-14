Police Search for Suspects After 7 Injured in South Chicago Mass Shooting

Police are searching for the gunman or gunmen behind a mass shooting that left seven people injured outside a pizza restaurant in the South Chicago neighborhood over the weekend.

Chicago police said seven people were injured, five of them seriously, when multiple shots were fired at a group that had gathered outside a strip mall at approximately 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street near South Exchange Avenue.

Over 50 shots were fired into a group talking on the sidewalk by someone inside a passing vehicle, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown issued a plea for any potential witnesses or others with information about the shooting to come forward.

According to Brown, several men were standing outside a restaurant when two cars suddenly pulled up. Suddenly, shots were fired from inside at least one of the vehicles, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear how many people opened fire.

None of the victims fired shots, police stated.

Two men were taken to hospitals in critical condition, while the five others were said to be in serious condition, according to the police superintendent.

Detectives were examining surveillance footage of the shooting Sunday evening, Brown said, but noted the process could potentially be challenging as the video was "kind of grainy."

Police were also trying to determine if the victims were targeted or if the shooting erupted following an altercation.