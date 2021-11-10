wheeling

Police Search for Missing 1-Year-Old After Mother Found Dead in Wheeling Apartment

Investigators from several area departments are now working to find Angel, as well as her mother's killer, and have asked for the public's help

Police are searching for a 1-year-old child who went missing after authorities found her mother dead inside a Wheeling apartment, where they believe she was murdered.

Family members had filed a missing persons report just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy after she failed to report to work or contact them since the previous day, authorities said.

Officers investigating that report went to Murphy's home, where she lived with her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, in the 300 block of Inland Drive in Wheeling. There, they were able to access a balcony of her apartment, where they found an unlocked door.

"An ensuing check for well-being revealed Ms. Murphy had apparently been murdered and Angel to be missing," Wheeling police said in a release.

Investigators from several area departments are now working to find Angel, as well as her mother's killer, and have asked for the public's help.

Further information on what happened wasn't immediately released by police.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School, police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

