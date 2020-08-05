Police Search for Man Who Tried to Lure Child in Bridgeport

Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure a boy Tuesday in Bridgeport on the South Side.
The man approached the child and said “come with me” about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of West 31st Street, Chicago police said.
The boy ran back to his mother while the man left the scene, police said.
Police described the suspect as a man in his 50s standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a yellow and gray face mask, a gray zip-up sweater and beige pants, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
