School Supplies Stolen From Anti-Violence Organization Days Before Back-to-School Giveaway

Police reported they are searching for the suspect who broke into Mothers Against Senseless Killings Peace Academy and stole school supplies days before a back-to-school giveaway.

Leaders of the Englewood-based organization posted on Facebook that donated diapers, snacks and electronics, among other items, were stolen from the facility at 7400 S. Stewart Ave.

MASK founder, Tamar Manasseh, said the organization is continuing to prepare for the Back to School Learning Fair on Saturday with the items that remain, while creating an Amazon list for people to donate stolen goods.

"People have been very generous and quick to make up the losses. So we are able to move forward," MASK said in a Facebook comment.

Students at Chicago Public Schools begin classes Tuesday.

Since posting, there has been an outpouring of people in both the comment sections and through the Amazon list page trying to offer donations for the stolen items.

Individuals can donate school and home supplies by either buying through the Amazon list by dropping off items between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to security footage, Chicago police said the incident happened on Aug. 29 at approximately 1:40 a.m. Officials described the suspect entering the building as a Black man around 50 to 60 years old with gray hair wearing light-colored clothing.

Chicago police asked anyone with information to contact area two detectives at (312) 747-8273 or submit an anonymous online tip at CPDTip.com