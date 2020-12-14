Police Search For Man in Connection With Logan Square Hit-and-Run

Chicago police say they are searching for a man in connection with a hit-and-run in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

According to officials, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a 41-year-old man, causing in him serious personal injury in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Ave. at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man driving the car left the scene heading southbound on Kedzie Avenue. Officials said the driver was a Caucasian man.

If anyone has information on the incident, police ask that they call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.