Logan Square

Police Search For Man in Connection With Logan Square Hit-and-Run

Anyone with information should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521

Chicago police say they are searching for a man in connection with a hit-and-run in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

According to officials, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a 41-year-old man, causing in him serious personal injury in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Ave. at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man driving the car left the scene heading southbound on Kedzie Avenue. Officials said the driver was a Caucasian man.

Local

Michael Madigan 46 mins ago

Illinois House Panel Ends Probe of Powerful Speaker Madigan

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Chicago Church Seeks More Help With Toy Drive as COVID-19 Leads to Spike in Requests

If anyone has information on the incident, police ask that they call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

This article tagged under:

Logan SquareChicago Policehit-and-run driverHit-and-Run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us