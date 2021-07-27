Police Search For Inmate Who Fled Custody in Chicago Area Tuesday Afternoon

Kane County police officers are searching for an inmate who fled their custody amid traffic in the Chicago suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, 21-year-old Hugo Avila was riding with an officer near Randall Road and Route 64 in suburban St. Charles when he was seen fleeing the police transport van at a stop in traffic at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Avila was described by police as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he was last seen traveling from the area in a northeast direction. Elgin Police, assisted by St. Charles Police and the Kane County Sheriff's Department, are said to be on the scene.

Anyone who sees Avila is asked to call 9-1-1 and advised to not make contact with him.

According to police, Avila was in custody to the Kane County Sheriff's Department after a bond call hearing Tuesday morning for felony traffic-related offenses.