Police Search for Couple Who Left O'Hare With Stolen Kittens They Pulled From Garbage Can

Chicago police are searching for a couple who left O’Hare International Airport with two kittens that authorities say were found in a garbage can after being stolen from their owner, who was waiting for a flight at the airport.

According to police, the incident occurred on Dec. 6 inside of the airport. The two kittens were inside of a blue pet carrier, which was in the possession of a traveler who was waiting for a flight.

Police say that an unidentified individual took the pet carrier and threw it inside of a garbage can at the airport.

A short time later, two individuals were captured on surveillance footage pulling the blue pet carrier out of a trash can, and they were seen leaving the airport with the pet carrier and the kittens.

Chicago police detectives have provided a photo of the couple, and are asking the public for information that will lead to the identification of the individuals involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-746-7394.

