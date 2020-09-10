Police Search for Carjackers Involved in Homer Glen McDonalds Incident

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple carjackers involved in two separate incidents including one at a Homer Glen McDonalds on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Erin Hills subdivision in Homer Glen. Residents said two men in a black BMW SUV attempted to gain entry into their parked vehicles but were unsuccessful because they were locked.

While responding to the call in Erin Hills, deputies were made aware of a report of an aggravated carjacking that had occurred simultaneously at the McDonalds located at 14298 S. Bell Road, according to the police report.

A victim told police when he pulled up to the drive-through to pay, a black BMW SUV pulled alongside his Dodge Charger and two men armed with guns approached him and demanded his vehicle. The victim said he exited his Charger and the men sped off in his vehicle followed by the BMW, according to police.

Illinois State Police located the Charger on Interstate-80 around 1:00 a.m. and began pursuit but were forced to call off the chase due to excessive speeds and safety to other drivers, according to the police report.

An hour later, ISP found the Charger in Dolton, IL and it is currently being processed for evidence.

Police say the BMW was a stolen vehicle from Gurnee, IL.

No one is in custody at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit at 815-727-8574, extension 4930.