Police Search for 65-Year-Old Man Last Seen at O'Hare Airport

A 65-year-old man was last seen Friday at O’Hare International Airport.

Joseph Ludwig was last seen at terminal 1, vestibule 1G at O’Hare Airport, according to the Highland Park Police Department.

Ludwig is six-foot-five, 285 pounds and has gray balding hair, brown eyes and glasses, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans with tennis shoes, police said.

He has a condition that puts him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Highland Park Police Department at 847-432-7730 or contact 911.