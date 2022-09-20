Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan

A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with his guardian after the child fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say.

At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.

Authorities say police, fire and dive teams responded to the call. Emergency responders spotted the boy, pulled him from the water and immediately rendered aid, officials said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest, according to officials. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a press conference Monday evening, CPD Deputy Police Chief Gabriella Shemash said the boy fell into the water on the north end of the pier. The north end is typically used as a service road and for parking, but a walkway extends along the waterline.

“EMS responded and immediately pulled the child from the water and rendered aid,” Shemash said at a news conference Monday evening. "As with any incident involving children these are difficult circumstances and we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts."

Police were asked several questions at the press conference, but did not reveal any additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident, including whether the boy fell from a boat or from the pier, or how long he may have been in the water.

Officials did say they were speaking with a guardian who was with the boy at the time of the incident.

Navy Pier released a statement following the incident, and referred further questions to police.

“Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon," the statement read. "We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.”