Chicago Salt Truck Slides Into Lake Michigan Along Lake Shore Drive

A salt truck on a bike path along Lake Shore Drive slid into Lake Michigan after hitting a "slick spot of ice" Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Chicago police said authorities were called around 7:20 a.m. to the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive for a car in the waters of Lake Michigan, near Oak Street Beach.

There, fire officials said a Chicago Park District truck was salting the bike path when "the vehicle lost control, started sliding on the ice and entered the water."

The two workers inside the vehicle were able to exit before the truck entered the water. One person was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, officials said.

The Chicago Park District confirmed the vehicle that slid into the water belonged to them. The bike path was shut down afte rthe incident from Grand to North Avenues.

Fire officials warned that while the sun is expected to melt ice throughout the day Wednesday, residents should use caution, especially along the lakefront.

"It might not look like it's dangerous but it could still be a sheet of glass," said Deputy Chief Jason Lach from the Chicago Fire Department.

