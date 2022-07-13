Police Respond to Report of ‘Incident' at Willis Tower; Active Shooter Reports ‘Debunked,' Officials Say

Chicago Police confirmed they are responding to a call of an "incident" at the Willis Tower in Chicago's Loop Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about the activity at the skyscraper, located at 233 S. Wacker Dr., Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Wednesday that officers found any reports of an active shooter to be unfounded.

"Not accurate reports of any kind of active shooter -- debunked it almost immediately. Taking good care and ensuring that there’s no other activity currently," Brown said.

Brown added that in light of the county's mass shootings, police "are taking every precaution," following all normal protocols until able to debunk a report.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Willis Tower management on Wednesday said in an email to those who work inside that the building "remains safe."

"To all Willis Tower tenants, please be advised that reports of an active shooter in the building are false." There may be a police presence in the building as we conclude this situation, but the Willis Tower remains safe," the email read.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.