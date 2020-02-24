robberies

Police Report String Of Robberies on Near North, Near West Sides

Three males reportedly display a weapon then take property

Police are warning residents about a string of robberies and a carjacking in February on the Near North and Near West sides.

In each case, a group of one to three males showed a gun and took property, Chicago police said in a community alert

They took a car in one incident, police said.

The robberies happened:

  • about 10:45 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 Block of N. Peoria;
  • about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 600 Block of N. Clark St.;
  • about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1400 Block of W. Madison St.; and
  • about 9:45 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 700 Block of N. Hudson Ave.

In some of the incidents, suspects drove away in possibly a black Dodge Charger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

