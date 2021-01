A man was carjacked Saturday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 6:45 a.m., the 30-year-old was in the 6900 block of South Paxton Avenue, when he was approached by two males who flashed a gun and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The two males then fled in his 2018 sedan, police said. The 30-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and is in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.