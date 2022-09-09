Police Release Video of Attempted Kidnapping of 5-year-old Girl on Northwest Side

Police have released a video of a man trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl Thursday morning in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The video shows the man walking alongside a woman and the girl at about noon in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The woman and child stop to let the man pass, then the man walks back and appears to talk to them before trying to grab the 5-year-old girl as she walked away with her mother, according to the video.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, around 25, with bright red hair and a thin beard. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312)747-9987, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.