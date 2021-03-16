Police Release Video of 2 People Believed Connected to Off-Duty Officer's Shooting

Chicago police released video Tuesday of two people they are hoping to identify amid an investigation into an off-duty officer's Chicago shooting.

According to authorities, detectives suspect the two people were "involved in an aggravated battery" in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, where an off-duty officer was shot while sitting at a traffic light.

In the footage, one person is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a bible verse printed on the front and a bible scene on the back. Police also say he was wearing "a unique pair of gym shoes." The second person can be seen in the video wearing a dark hooded coat and a mask.

Police said the suspects may be operating a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, but authorities had believed they found the suspected vehicle earlier Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new details come as police investigate an off-duty officer's shooting in the 9100 block of South Williams Avenue on the city's South Side, police said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said the vehicle police discovered was being analyzed for evidence. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area where the vehicle was located, with police blocking Williams Street at 92nd as they investigated.

The unidentified off-duty officer was stopped at a light before 1 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of South Stony Island when two people came up beside his vehicle and started firing their guns at him, police said. The officer was struck in the stomach, according to authorities.

After receiving ShotSpotter alerts, three female officers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, one of the officers identified the victim as a Fourth District police officer.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was listed in fair condition after being shot Monday afternoon in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood. NBC 5's Kate Chappell reports.

The officers then immediately took him in a squad car to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Brown stated.

The officer, a four-year veteran, was taken into surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital, but was in recovery as of 4:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation into what happened was ongoing, but "circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be."

The shooting marked the second incident in which a Chicago police officer was shot in just two days.

Anyone with information on the footage released by police or the case is being asked to call Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anyone who believes they see the pair in the footage is being asked to call 911, but "never approach the subject or the vehicle." Anonymous tips can also be left at cpdtip.com.