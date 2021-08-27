Police Release Photos of Van Wanted in Hit-and-Run That Killed 70-Year-Old Woman on West Side

Police have released photos of a van wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The black 2007 GMC Savana 1500 cargo van hit the woman around 3:50 p.m. at Fulton Boulevard and Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver briefly left the van but got back in and drove north, police said. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The van had Illinois White Sox license plate 11285WS. Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.