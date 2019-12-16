CTA Brown Line

Person of Interest Questioned in Brown Line Groping Incident

Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a 16-year-old was held against her will Saturday and groped her on a CTA Brown Line train.

The teen was on the southbound Brown Line platform at Belmont about 8:46 a.m. when a man approached her and asked for her phone number, Chicago police said. When she got on the train, she noticed him staring at her.

The man sat next to her, put his arm around her lower waist and touched her inappropriately, police said. He held her against her will, but she was able to escape with the help of another passenger. The suspect got off the train at Quincy in the Loop.

Police said Monday morning that Area North detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the case. No charges have been filed.

