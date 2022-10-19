west ridge

Police Release Photos of Man Suspected of Killing West Ridge Convivence Store Clerk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge.

On Monday night, Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of the store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when a gunman rode up on a bike and demanded money from the register, according to police. Khamo refused and was shot in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west ridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us