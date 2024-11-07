Police release images of suspected gunman in deadly Navy Pier shooting

Chicago police released images Thursday of a person they're looking to identify in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at the popular Navy Pier tourist attraction this week.

The police department issued an alert to residents of the city's Streeterville neighborhood, saying they are "seeking to locate the pictured offender who is responsible for the homicide of two victims."

They urged anyone with information to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using the reference number JH965538.

Anyone who sees the man in the photos is asked to call 911 immediately.

According to police, officers are "actively seeking" the suspect they believe was responsible for the "targeted" shooting, though they did not provide further information on who the suspect is.

"At this time, we believe a disgruntled ex-employee entered the loading dock, fired multiple shots, striking two individuals who were taken to Northwestern Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," said Jon Hein, chief of patrol for CPD, said during a press conference. "At this time, on behalf of Supt. [Larry] Snelling, we would like to offer our condolences to the victims, their families and their loved ones."

The identities of the two victims, both men who worked for a subcontractor at the pier, weren't immediately released, but officials with Navy Pier said they were shot in a loading dock area, where a private office was located.

"On behalf of Navy Pier we also send our condolences to the families of the victims who just came to work today," said Brian Murphy, chief operations officer with Navy Pier.

The gunman is believed to have been terminated on Oct. 14, and police say they are "actively pursuing" him and "hoping to arrest him very shortly."

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East Grand, according to officials.

Soon after, Navy Pier asked everyone at the venue to shelter in place while police investigated. Some in nearby offices and buildings were also told to remain inside or "use extreme caution" amid the investigation.

Authorities later said in their 4 p.m. update that the lockdown was lifted and "at no time were any individuals in danger."

Two people were shot at Chicago's popular Navy Pier attraction Tuesday, fire officials confirmed to NBC Chicago.