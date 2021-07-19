Police Release Images of Jeep in Hit-and-Run That Seriously Hurt Man Crossing Street

Police have released images of a Jeep from a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man crossing the street early Sunday in Park Manor.

A Jeep Renegade was traveling in the 400 block of East 71st Street when the driver ran a red light and struck the 61-year-old as he was crossing the intersection, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was thrown to the ground and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The Jeep east on 71st Street, police said.

The images released by police show a dark-colored four-door Jeep that has damage to the driver’s front amber side reflector.

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.