Police Release Description of Truck Involved in Fatal Albany Park Hit-and-Run That Killed Toddler

Chicago police have released photos and a description of the suspected truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday in the city's Albany Park neighborhood that took the life of a young boy.

Authorities say the crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday, when a family was getting into their SUV at 4500 N. Pulaski Rd. near Wilson Avenue -- an intersection now filled with candles and balloons.

According to police, toddler Hermes Rios-Cardona, who was not strapped in the backseat, got out of the vehicle and walked out into the road.

The boy was then struck by a passing pickup truck, which then fled the scene and kept driving north on Pulaski, officials say.

Police say its unclear if the driver knew they had struck the child.

According to witnesses, onlookers attempted to perform CPR on the toddler after the accident. He was then rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“I served them. They were having a casual Monday lunch,” said Mark Solano, a server at a nearby restaurant who said he waited on the family prior to the crash. “They were waiting on an order; a couple of dessert orders to go. Next thing I know, they’re grieving.”

Late Monday, police sent out a community alert with photos and a description of the truck involved.

According to authorities, the vehicle is a two-toned, dark-colored Ford Pick-up truck that appears to contain supplies in the flatbed and a ladder on top.

Police are asking the public to report any known information about the incident or the vehicle to the Major Accidents Investigation Unit, at 312-745-4521.