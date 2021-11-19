oakbrook center

Police Recover Vehicle Involved In $120K Oak Brook Louis Vuitton Store Theft

Fourteen suspects with more than $120,000 in merchandise drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

The Chicago Police Department has recovered one of the three vehicles used in a grab-and-run theft involving fourteen suspects allegedly stealing merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Wednesday afternoon.

The recovered vehicle, a Dodge charger, was reported stolen in October out of Chicago.

Security footage from the store Wednesday shows a group of people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts bursting through the doors and chaotically running through the shop, snatching merchandise.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

The current estimated amount of merchandise taken is $120,000.

The case is currently under investigation, and police said Friday they are working several leads to identify the suspects involved. Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@oak-brook.org.

This is the second retail theft in suburban OakBrook in a week. On Nov. 13, four adults and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $15,000 worth of cologne from an Ulta Beauty store in the area.

oakbrook centerLouis VuittontheftOakbrook Center Mall
