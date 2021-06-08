Lake Michigan

Police Recover Body 8 Miles East of South Shore in Lake Michigan

Police recovered a body several miles from the shore in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.

A boater spotted the body about eight miles east of 79th Street, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police found the male body in dense fog and returned it to the shore, where Area 2 detectives continued investigating the cause of death. The person’s name hasn’t been released.

Local

Buffalo Grove Pride 25 mins ago

After Being Told to Take Down Pride Flag, Couple Finds Bright Alternative

Adbert Alzolay 29 mins ago

Cubs Place Pitcher Adbert Alzolay on 10-Day IL Due to Blister Issue

At least seven people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far in 2021, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake MichiganChicago Policesouth shore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us