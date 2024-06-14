Streeterville

Police question person of interest after shooting outside Streeterville Whole Foods

Photos and video from the scene show multiple police cars and yellow police tape blocking the busy intersection near the Whole Foods' grocery store in Streeterville, at 255 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago police on Friday evening were questioning a person of interest after a shooting injured one person outside the Whole Foods Market location in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, at around 8:36 a.m., a 50-year-old male an an unknown person had a verbal altercation outside the building near Grand Avenue and Fairbanks Street when the person produced a firearm and began to fire shots in the man's direction.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police added. Chicago police said a person of interest was being questioned by detectives on Friday evening, but didn't provide additional details.

An ambulance could also be seen near the building.

An ambulance could also be seen near the building.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, a worker said he saw a man harassing people and heard gunshots. The worker said the man then ran into the Whole Foods parking garage.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told NBC Chicago she also heard gunshots and saw a man holding his shoulder.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.

