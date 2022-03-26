Police Provide New Details on Fashion Outlets of Chicago Shooting

After a shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago left a man dead and a teenage girl injured in critical condition Friday night, police provided new details of the fatal event.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m., when the Rosemont Department of Public Safety received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at the popular suburban shopping center.

Police arrived to find a man, 20-year-old Joel Valdes, lying on the ground in the first floor south hallway near the food court, Rosemont officials said. He was treated by paramedics with multiple gunshot wounds, taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old girl was shot once near the right wrist and suffered a graze wound in the leg, officials said. She was initially reported to be in critical condition.

No other victims have been discovered as of Saturday, officials said.

Officials described the offender as a man in his mid-20s wearing a mask covering over his face. He reportedly left the scene in a maroon 2008 Honda with other unknown suspects. In the update, officials did not provide the number of possible suspects.

The owner of the vehicle is being questioned by police and is considered a "person of interest," though no other suspects have been identified at this time, according to authorities.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, targeted between the shooter and Valdes, officials said.

"We remind shoppers and employees there is no threat to the area and the Rosemont Public Safety Department will continue to work with mall management to provide a safe environment for people to shop," officials said in a statement.

Several witnesses recounted hearing shots and seeing crowds of people running in the chaotic moments that followed.

The mall remained an active crime scene as multiple areas were taped off while police continued their investigation. The Fashion Outlets of Chicago will remain closed for the "immediate future," Rosemont officials said. It wasn't immediately clear when the mall will reopen.

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety is asking those who witnessed the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can reach Rosemont authorities at 847-823-1134.