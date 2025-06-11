Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of planned immigration protests in the city this weekend.

The department said it will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids and President Donald Trump's move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are spreading nationwide and are expected to continue into the weekend.

While many demonstrations against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have been peaceful, with marchers chanting slogans and carrying signs, others have led to clashes with police, hundreds of arrests and the use of chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

Activists say they will hold even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with “No Kings” events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless.

Meanwhile, two sources familiar with the planning of future ICE operations say the agency is preparing to deploy its Special Response Teams to five cities run by Democratic leaders, including Chicago.

The Special Response Teams are tactical units under ICE that use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk. They were most recently used in LA just before protests began.

It is not clear if raids in these cities will begin immediately, but units in those areas have been told to be ready to deploy, the sources said.

A number of protests and demonstrations have already been held in Chicago. Hundreds gathered for a rally at Federal Plaza Tuesday that ended with crowds marching down city streets, at one point closing DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the middle of rush hour.

“I’m a product of immigrant parents and family," one marcher told NBC Chicago. "A lot more people should come out and support. Our country was built off immigrants, like our whole economy is off immigrants.”

The protest in Chicago remained mostly peaceful, though some clashes were seen between demonstrators and police and a vehicle at one point drove into a crowd of demonstrators, leaving one person injured.

At least 17 people were arrested for charges including aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to government property, resisting arrest, reckless conduct and more, police said.