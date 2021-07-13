Police on Scene of Incident at Franksville, Wisconsin Travel Center

Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

The Caledonia Police Department confirmed it was responding to the scene and that travel restrictions were in place in the area.

"We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile," the department wrote on Facebook. "Travel will be restricted in those areas for an undetermined time. There is no threat to the community. Updates will be provided at a later time."

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.