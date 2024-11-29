Police officer shot, critically hurt in Oak Park, village says

An Oak Park police officer was shot and critically wounded while responding to a scene in the Chicago suburb Friday morning, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the village, firefighters responded to a call of shots fired just after 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Lake Street. There, they found an Oak Park officer with a gunshot wound to the left side.

The officer was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities said someone was seen leaving a bank in the area with a gun shortly before the shooting, prompting the officer to respond to the scene.

Details on what happened next and how the officer was shot weren't immediately released.

The person seen leaving the bank was also shot in the leg, the village spokesperson said, but it was not clear if that person was shot by police.

A bank in the area posted a sign saying it was "temporarily closed until further notice."

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area where the officer was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police cars arrive at the scene.

"I was coming back from Target and parked outside on Oak Park Avenue in my car, and I saw police start showing up with their lights on surrounding the park. And then I was looking at my mirror because I could see that was unusual. I then saw a person in the park, who seemed to be trying to get away from the incident, run out onto Oak Park Avenue, and that's when I knew something was wrong because there was lots of traffic. And then I opened my car door and I heard the gunshots," witness Natalie Young told NBC Chicago.

An investigation remained ongoing Friday morning, officials said.

Check back for more on this developing story.