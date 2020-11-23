Police Officer Injured After Being Dragged by Car on Chicago's Far South Side

A police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. at West 95th and South Lafayette streets, which is near the Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line.

According to police, officers were conducting a traffic stop at 95th Street and South Lafayette when the driver fled the scene with an officer still clinging on to the drivers side door.

The vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, later collided with a concrete pillar, causing the officer to be ejected from the door. The officer then struck another fixed object, police said.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects were reported to be in custody.