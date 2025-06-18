A police officer was injured and a suspect has died after an exchange of gunfire in northwest Indiana.

According to an update from state police, the shooting occurred near a Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the intersection of State Route 49 and the Indiana Toll Road in Chesterton, located in Porter County.

Police were called to the hotel at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a suspicious male at the scene.

Two officers who responded to the call interacted with the man, and at that point an exchange of gunfire occurred.

A Chesterton police officer was shot during the altercation, and was rushed to an Illinois hospital. Police say the officer is 33 years old and has been with the department for five years, and described his prognosis as "good."

The man who was the subject of the original 911 call was pronounced dead after the exchange of gunfire. It is unclear how the man died, and the Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Mike Lorber and Sky 5 were over the scene after a police-involved shooting left a Chesterton, Indiana officer injured Wednesday.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.