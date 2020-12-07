near north

Police Officer Hurt After Being Dragged by Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Near North

A Chicago police officer was hurt and a woman is in custody after allegedly dragging the officer who was attempting to stop her vehicle in Near North on Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of North State Street at approximately 3:56 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was unable to provide a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop, police said.

Officers then asked the woman to get out of the car, but the woman instead tried to flee the scene, dragging an officer who was on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for a knee injury, and is in fair condition, police said.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance later and the woman was taken into custody, according to authorities.

An investigation is underway in connection to the incident, and no charges have been announced at this time.

