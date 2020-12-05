Police: Man Battered Elderly Woman, Held Her Against Her Will in Basement of Home

Kane County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say carried an elderly woman into a home after she escaped the basement he was holding her in.

According to authorities in suburban Batavia, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue at approximately 7:18 a.m. Thursday. A caller told officers that a man had carried a woman into the residence, and that the woman was screaming and was struggling to get away from the man.

When police arrived at the home, they found the victim at the doorway, and she exited the home. A second elderly woman was also located in the residence and was safely brought outside.

The man allegedly barricaded himself in the basement and refused to comply with orders to surrender. Eventually officers took the man into custody without further incident.

Police say one of the women reported that she was held in the basement of the home against her will, and that when she temporarily escaped, she was carried back into the home. She told police she had repeatedly been assaulted during the incident.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Rogelio Ybarra, 34, was taken into custody after the incident. He faces felony charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery causing bodily harm. He is also being held on several unrelated warrants, police say.