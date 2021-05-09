Back of the Yards

Police: Man Attempted to Lure Girl to Park in Back of the Yards Saturday

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teen girl to a park in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl was standing with her dog in the 5100 block of South Hoyne Avenue when a man approached her. The man had a white pit bull and a child with him, and repeatedly asked if the girl would come with him to a nearby park.

Police say the girl then walked away from the scene.

The suspect appeared to be between the ages of 40 and 50, and stood approximately 5-feet-1 inches tall, according to police. The man was wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and was covered with dry paint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area North Detectives at 312-747-8380.

