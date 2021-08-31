Police Looking for Carjackers Who Tased 3 Rideshare Drivers, Another Driver Within Hours

Chicago Police are looking for two carjackers who tased three rideshare drivers and another driver within hours of each other across on the city Monday night.

At least three of the victims declined to go to hospitals, police said. No one was in custody.

The first attack happened around 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Princeton Avenue in Longwood Manor, police said. Police have not released further information on that incident.

The second happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Mozart Street in Logan Square. Police said a 24-year-old woman was approached by two people who demanded her vehicle. One of them tased her arm, but the duo ran away after the woman screamed, police said.

A half hour later, another driver was carjacked in Logan Square. The driver had picked up two passengers and one of them pulled out a Taser and used it on the driver several times around 10 p.m. in the 2900 Block of North Sawyer Avenue.

The driver, 55, stopped and got out, and the carjackers sped south on Sawyer in the driver’s black Toyota Highlander.

The last attack happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ohio Street in East Garfield Park, police said. Again, the driver was carrying two passengers when one of them used a Taser on the driver, hitting him in the back of the neck.

The driver got out and the carjackers drove west on Ohio in the driver’s gray Toyota Camry, police said.

In a community alert, police described the carjackers only as in their late teens or early 20s.