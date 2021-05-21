Amber Alert

Police Issue Amber Alert for 9-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Southern Illinois

Alli Matthews, 9, was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes, sheriff's deputies said

An Amber Alert was issued late Friday night for a 9-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in southern Illinois, authorities said.

Alli Matthews was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. at her residence in the village of Keenes, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Alli was taken by Teresa Hill, 61, who is believed to be driving a teal 2012 Ford Focus with Indiana license plate 290RVI, authorities said. The 9-year-old, who is said to be 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes.

Hill, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

