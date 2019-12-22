Police Issue Alert After Series of Lawndale Carjackings

Chicago police are warning Lawndale residents about a series of recent carjackings in the West Side neighborhood.

In each incident, someone walked up to the victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded their vehicle, police said.

The carjackings happened:

· About 6:10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue;

· About 7:20 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 3700 block of West 19th Street; and

· About 5:30 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 1900 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.