Police Issue Alert After Series of Lawndale Carjackings

Chicago police are warning Lawndale residents about a series of recent carjackings in the West Side neighborhood.
In each incident, someone walked up to the victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded their vehicle, police said.
The carjackings happened:
Local
· About 6:10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue;
· About 7:20 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 3700 block of West 19th Street; and
· About 5:30 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 1900 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.
Police did not provide a description of any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes