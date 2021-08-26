Police Issue Alert After Robberies Targeting Divvy Bike Riders Downtown

Police issued an alert after a string of robberies targeting people’s rideshare bicycles in the Loop.

In three incidents last weekend, the group of people approached each victim and demanded their Divvy bike while implying they were armed, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue

7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue

6 p.m. Aug. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street

The suspects were males and females between 15 and 25 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.