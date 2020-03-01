Person Seriously Hurt in Officer-Involved Shooting in Little Village

Chicago police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on the city's West Side Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, a suspect fired shots at police officers during an encounter in the 2700 block of West 21st Street. Chicago police returned fire, striking the suspect.

Shots fired at CPD officers during an encounter. Officers return fire, striking an offender. 2728 W 21ST STREET. PIO en route and additional information will follow. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/K2UaMjHENS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 1, 2020

According to Chicago fire officials, the individual was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition. Their condition has stabilized, according to authorities.

A Chicago police officer was also taken to Rush Medical Center for observation, according to fire officials.

The Chicago Transit Authority announced that 94 South California buses are being rerouted in the area near the intersection of California and Cermak due to a "street blockage" caused by the incident: